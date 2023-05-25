DeSantis Says Biden 'Lacks Vigor,' 'Flounders' When Dealing With US Challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) President Joe Biden lacks vigor and struggles when dealing with challenges that the United States faces, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a live interview on Twitter.

"Our president, while he lacks vigor, flounders in the face of our nation's challenges and takes his cues from the woke mob," DeSantis said on Wednesday evening. "I don't think it has to be this way. American decline is not inevitable, it is a choice, and we should choose a new direction, a path that will lead to American revitalization."

DeSantis made his remarks during a live discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces, which he used to formally announce his bid in the 2024 US presidential election.

DeSantis highlighted that the US government must strengthen security on the country's border with Mexico, stop millions of illegal immigrants from pouring into the United States, support law enforcement and reestablish integrity in the US military.

Moreover, DeSantis said the US constitutional government must stop being run by "unelected bureaucrats" and return to being run by elected representatives representing the US public.

Earlier on Wednesday, DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in the 2024 election.

DeSantis will be former President Donald Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election. However, Trump currently leads DeSantis by some 37 points among Republican voters, according to political analysis website Real Clear politics.