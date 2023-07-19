Open Menu

DeSantis Says Hopes US Government Does Not Indict Trump, Would Harm Country

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that he hopes former US President and Primary opponent Donald Trump does not get indicted as part of the US government' January 6 Capitol riot probe.

"I hope he doesn't get charged. I don't think it would be good for the country," DeSantis said during an interview with CNN.

The United States is headed down the path toward criminalizing differences in political opinion, DeSantis added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he was informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the January 6 investigation.

Trump said he was given four days to report to a grand jury, which "almost always means" arrest and indictment, according to the former president.

The White House is "always prepared" for contingencies such as potential violence in case of a Trump indictment, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, when asked about the situation.

Jean-Pierre also reaffirmed US President Joe Biden's commitment to an independent judiciary, when asked about accusations of the Federal government being weaponized against political opponents.

