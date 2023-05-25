UrduPoint.com

DeSantis Says In Presidential Bid Announcement Governing Not 'About Building Brand'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 04:10 AM

DeSantis Says in Presidential Bid Announcement Governing Not 'About Building Brand'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during his formal presidential bid announcement that governing should be about delivering results rather than about entertainment or building a brand.

"We also understand governing is not entertainment," DeSantis said during a live discussion on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday evening. "It's not about building a brand or virtue signaling. It is about delivering results."

DeSantis' remarks appeared to be directed at former President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for treating the White House as a reality show and used it to build his brand.

Earlier on Wednesday, DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in the 2024 election.

Trump derisively welcomed DeSantis' entry in the 2024 race, but warned about the treatment he could face from critics that he considers worse than the adversaries of the United States.

DeSantis will be Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election. However, Trump currently leads DeSantis by some 34 points among Republican voters, according to the political analysis website Real Clear politics.

Related Topics

Election Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter White House Trump Florida United States From Top Race

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

4 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

4 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

4 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

5 hours ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

5 hours ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.