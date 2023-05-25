DeSantis Says in Presidential Bid Announcement Governing Not 'About Building Brand'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during his formal presidential bid announcement that governing should be about delivering results rather than about entertainment or building a brand.

"We also understand governing is not entertainment," DeSantis said during a live discussion on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday evening. "It's not about building a brand or virtue signaling. It is about delivering results."

DeSantis' remarks appeared to be directed at former President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for treating the White House as a reality show and used it to build his brand.

Earlier on Wednesday, DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in the 2024 election.

Trump derisively welcomed DeSantis' entry in the 2024 race, but warned about the treatment he could face from critics that he considers worse than the adversaries of the United States.

DeSantis will be Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election. However, Trump currently leads DeSantis by some 34 points among Republican voters, according to the political analysis website Real Clear politics.