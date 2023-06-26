Open Menu

DeSantis Says Supports Texas' Right To Declare Border 'Invasion,' Will Deputize All Police

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 09:21 PM

DeSantis Says Supports Texas' Right to Declare Border 'Invasion,' Will Deputize All Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said on Monday that he supports the state of Texas' right to declare an "invasion" due to illegal immigration, and will deputize all state and local law enforcement to address the issue if elected.

"I think the state of Texas has the right to declare an invasion," DeSantis said during remarks in Texas. "I think states have a right to come in and help repel the invasion."

Last year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked the invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions to enable the government to surge additional resources to address illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border.

DeSantis said that, as president, he would deputize all state and local law enforcement in the US to enforce immigration laws.

The DeSantis administration would also ban so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions that opt not to enforce immigration laws, the candidate added.

