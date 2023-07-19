DeSantis Says Will Pursue Aggressive Energy Policy With Russia, Hook Europe on US Supply

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said during an interview with CNN that he would pursue an aggressive energy policy against Russia, seeking to hook Europe on the United States' energy supply instead of Russia's.

"We will pull some levers against Russia. We're going to be much more aggressive on energy and export, because I think that's been (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's lifeline. I want the Europeans dependent on the United States for that, not him," DeSantis said on Tuesday.

DeSantis said he would seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict in Ukraine that does not "reward" Russia for its special military operation.

However, nobody wants to see US troops deployed on the ground in Ukraine, DeSantis added.

The US ought to shift its Primary security focus away from Europe and toward the Indo-Pacific region in preparation for competition with China, DeSantis said.