Open Menu

DeSantis Says Will Pursue Aggressive Energy Policy With Russia, Hook Europe On US Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 02:10 AM

DeSantis Says Will Pursue Aggressive Energy Policy With Russia, Hook Europe on US Supply

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said during an interview with CNN that he would pursue an aggressive energy policy against Russia, seeking to hook Europe on the United States' energy supply instead of Russia's.

"We will pull some levers against Russia. We're going to be much more aggressive on energy and export, because I think that's been (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's lifeline. I want the Europeans dependent on the United States for that, not him," DeSantis said on Tuesday.

DeSantis said he would seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict in Ukraine that does not "reward" Russia for its special military operation.

However, nobody wants to see US troops deployed on the ground in Ukraine, DeSantis added.

The US ought to shift its Primary security focus away from Europe and toward the Indo-Pacific region in preparation for competition with China, DeSantis said.

Related Topics

Resolution Governor Ukraine Russia Europe China Vladimir Putin Florida United States From

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

3 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

3 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

3 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

3 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

3 hours ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

3 hours ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

3 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

3 hours ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

3 hours ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

3 hours ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World