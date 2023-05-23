UrduPoint.com

DeSantis Spokesperson Rebuffs NAACP Travel Advisory - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis today dismissed a travel warning issued by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, calling the advisory "a stunt" on Monday.

"This is nothing more than a stunt," a DeSantis spokesperson said when asked about the NAACP advisory on Monday while touting the state's robust tourism numbers as evidence of DeSantis' success.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a press statement over the weekend that DeSantis' policies, legislation, and rhetoric are a clear and present danger to African Americans.

"Let me be clear - failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all," Johnson said. "Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the State of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We're not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation."

Johnson said DeSantis and his fellow Republicans are openly hostile not just to African Americans but also to LGBTQ+ people and other people of color.

"Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color," he said.

DeSantis has also been engaged in overhauling Florida's educational curriculum to limit any reference or study of critical race theory. Florida banned teaching on the topic in 2021, rejecting it because it invokes a "woke" philosophy and because it explores the history of systemic racism in the United States and its continued effects up to the present day. In addition, DeSantis signed into law restrictions on when, where, and how teachers and administrators can discuss race with students.

Earlier this year, DeSantis called the idea of travel warnings a joke, ridiculous, and "a stunt, a pure stunt," echoing his spokesperson's comments Monday.

According to CBS, The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) warned people if they visited the Sunshine State because of the governor's treatment of immigrants. In a statement, Domingo Garcia, LULA's president, characterized Florida as being a "dangerous, hostile environment for law-abiding Americans and immigrants." 

