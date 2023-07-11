Open Menu

DeSantis To Meet Campaign Donors Next Week, Propose 'Long Game' Against Trump - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis will meet with campaign donors next week to address concerns about his poll numbers and pitch a long-term strategy to beat former US President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries, Fox Business reported on Tuesday

DeSantis will meet with donors during an event in Southampton, New York, where he is expected to address concerns about his polling performance so far against Trump, the report said.

DeSantis is expected to assure donors that he is playing a "long game" against Trump, the report added.

Trump's lead against DeSantis in the Primary polls has grown in recent weeks, with the Florida governor falling from 35.3% support on February 1 to 21.

5% support as of July 11, according to FiveThirtyEight primary poll averages. Trump's support increased from 44.6% to 52% in the same time period.

US media has reported that there is a concerted effort by some political donors to block Trump from receiving the Republican Party nomination. The political fundraising network linked to businessmen Charles and David Koch has raised more than $70 million as part of that effort, according to the media reports.

DeSantis has raised more than $20 million in the six weeks after formally launching his campaign in May while Trump's campaign raised $35 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The first Republican Party primary debate for the 2024 election cycle is scheduled to be hosted by Fox news in August.

