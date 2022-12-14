UrduPoint.com

DeSantis Would Beat Trump In 2024 Primary - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Florida governor Ron DeSantis would confidently defeat former US President Donald Trump in the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday.

In a hypothetical duel between the two, DeSantis wins over Trump, 52% to 38%, among likely Republican voters, with just over a year before the first votes for the 2024 Republican nominee are cast.

The poll was conducted from December 3-7 by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. The margin of error among likely Republican primary voters is estimated at +/- 6 percentage points.

In mid-November, Trump officially announced his plans to run for the highest office in 2024. DeSantis has not yet declared his presidential ambitions. Trump has already warned he might reveal things about his competitor that "won't be very flattering" if the Florida governor decides to run.

