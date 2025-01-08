Deschamps Says He Will Step Down As France Coach In 2026
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) France's 2018 World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps announced on Wednesday he will leave his post after the 2026 edition.
"It will be 2026," Deschamps told French broadcaster TF1. "I have been there since 2012, it is planned that I will be there until 2026... the next World Cup.
"It will end there because it has to end at some point. It's clear in my mind.
"I have done my time, with the same desire, the same passion to keep the France team at the highest level, but 2026 is good.
"
Deschamps led France to World Cup glory in Russia in 2018 and guided them to the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they lost to Lionel Messi's Argentina on penalties.
As a player, he captained France when they won the 1998 World Cup on home soil, defeating Brazil in the final.
The 56-year-old is one of only three men to have won the World Cup both as a player and as a coach -- the other two, Mario Zagallo of Brazil and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer, both died last year.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Deschamps says he will step down as France coach in 20263 minutes ago
-
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka by 113 runs in 2nd ODI to win series3 minutes ago
-
Djokovic with point to prove against younger rivals at Australian Open43 minutes ago
-
Indian gov't appoints new head of space department1 hour ago
-
Devajit Saikia: lawyer, modest player and next India cricket chief1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Directors1 hour ago
-
30,000 flee as fierce wildfire rages in Los Angeles2 hours ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro: 11 years of clinging to power2 hours ago
-
Several cities in Saudi Arabia hit by unprecedented torrential rains, severe floods2 hours ago
-
Tibet earthquake displaces thousands of people, kills at least 1262 hours ago
-
Hundreds rally for South Korea's Yoon as new arrest bid beckons2 hours ago
-
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source2 hours ago