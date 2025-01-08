Open Menu

Deschamps To Step Down As France Coach After 2026 World Cup: Team Source

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) France head coach Didier Deschamps will step down from the role when his current contract ends after the 2026 World Cup, a source close to the team said on Tuesday.

Deschamps led Les Bleus to the 2018 World Cup title, becoming only the third man to win the tournament as a player and a manager.

He took over from Laurent Blanc in 2012 and has taken France to three major finals in total, losing the Euro 2016 final to Portugal and the 2022 World Cup showpiece to Argentina.

Deschamps was captain when Les Bleus won their first World Cup on home soil in 1998.

The 56-year-old has already set the record for longest-serving official France coach.

European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, gets under way later this year.

Related Topics

World Canada France Man Argentina Portugal United States Mexico Euro 2016 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

2 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

45 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

1 hour ago
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

3 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

12 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

13 hours ago
 Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

13 hours ago

More Stories From World