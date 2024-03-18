Desert Domination: Alcaraz Tops Medvedev To Repeat As Indian Wells Champion
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) World number two Carlos Alcaraz cruised home in a 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 victory over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win a second straight Indian Wells ATP title, both coming at the Russian's expense.
Alcaraz captured his first title since Wimbledon last July and became the first repeat winner at Indian Wells since Novak Djokovic won three straight titles from 2014-16.
For the 20-year-old Spaniard, 12 days in the California desert proved just what he needed after a stuttering start to the season, which included an ankle injury that forced him out of his opening match at Rio de Janeiro in February.
"A lot of doubts for me," he said of his mindset coming in. "But once I stepped on the court the first round, I started to feel better and after every match I was feeling better and better.
"Really happy to be able to win the tournament again."
As he did last year, Alcaraz denied Medvedev's bid to capture the only one of the ATP's six hardcourt Masters 1000 titles he has yet to win.
More importantly, after a week in which he ended Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner's 19-match winning streak, Alcaraz was looking forward with "extra, extra confidence" to next week's hardcourt tournament in Miami and beyond.
Medvedev, who was hindered by an ankle injury in their 2023 title clash, got off to a hot start in this one, parlaying a service break into a 3-0 first-set lead.
But Alcaraz produced a blazing forehand passing shot to break Medvedev in the fifth game and from there they dueled to the tie-breaker with entertaining rallies spiced by drop shots, volleys and lobs.
Trailing 5-2 in the tiebreaker, Medvedev battled back to 5-5, but Alcaraz claimed the set when the Russian sent a forehand wide and from there he was in complete control.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From World
-
Golf: Players Championship scores6 minutes ago
-
North Korean World Cup player says Japan qualifier more than football6 minutes ago
-
Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championship titles15 minutes ago
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile as Blinken visits Seoul16 minutes ago
-
World No. 1 Swiatek sweeps past Sakkari for second Indian Wells title26 minutes ago
-
AC Milan consolidate second spot, Fiorentina's match at Atalanta postponed7 hours ago
-
Putin: The autocrat eyeing a new world order7 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results8 hours ago
-
Exit polls show Putin to cement hardline rule after set-piece vote8 hours ago
-
'Noon against Putin': large crowds gather to vote at Russian embassies8 hours ago
-
Moldova, Ukraine dismiss breakaway republic's drone strike claims8 hours ago
-
Poland says Russian presidential vote was 'not legal'8 hours ago