Desert Off-road Festival To Be Held In China's Inner Mongolia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:11 PM

HOHHOT, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The 15th annual FB-Life Alxa Hero Festival will be held in the Tengger Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from October 1 to 5, organizers said on Monday.

A total of 11 activities will take place during the five-day off-road festival, such as Team-3 challenge, all-terrain vehicle grand prix, Mixed Martial Arts and music carnivals, officials said.

Measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 will be taken this year. Fewer than 30,000 vehicles and 100,000 people per day are allowed to enter the venue for the safety of participants and tourists.

"We will take effective epidemic prevention measures to ensure that the festival is organized in a safe and orderly way," said Si Qin, deputy leader of Alxa League, a city in Inner Mongolia.

The off-road festival was first held in Alxa League in 2011. In 2013, it was permanently settled in Alxa League and named the FB-Life Alxa Hero Festival. It has since become a well-known off-road activity integrating motorsports, aviation culture, music festival, boxing and local cuisine.

2.25 million participants and tourists visited last year's festival, according to statistics from the local sports bureau.

