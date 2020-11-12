Design Canberra 2020 Explores Theme Of "Care"

The 2020 Design Canberra Festival in Australia is held from Nov. 9 to Nov. 29 celebrating and promoting the nation's capital as a global city of design

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The 2020 Design Canberra Festival in Australia is held from Nov. 9 to Nov. 29 celebrating and promoting the nation's capital as a global city of design.

Now in its seventh year, the festival showcases the city's thriving design community with more than 200 events, including exhibitions, talks, tours, artist studios and so on.

With the world facing challenges including climate change and global pandemic, the 2020 theme of the festival is "Care".

"In 2020, the value of care is more important than ever: for our community, for our environment, for architecture and for our world," Rachael Coghlan, artistic director of the festival, said in a media release.

The festival focuses on giving back to the community, building caring and creative experiences, and producing enduring content to support the city's and sector's recovery.

There are lots of events that encourage people to share ideas and thoughts. For example, "Meeting an architect on the street" is a chance for people talking with an architect in the city center, where they can find out about the design process and recently completed local projects.

"Meeting an architecture on the street makes themselves available to talk about our work and what we do," Duncan Hall, an architect, said in a recent interview.

"The whole bunch of festival is to bring people together to discuss ideas. The festival is really a great opportunity for people to share thoughts," he said.

Some of the greatest designs embrace collaboration between architects and other creatives including artists.

During the festival, people can join a guided walking tour exploring the marriage of public art and architecture in the city, when they could see old favorites in a new light and discover untold stories of the city's public art collection.

"Hundreds of events that bring together a lot of architects, designers and artists. Many visitors come to see it," Deborah Clark, a curator, said recently in an interview.

"My interest is particular in public art, so that is the sculpture like this. It is really a rich part of our culture life," said the curator.