Design, Certification Flaws In Crashed Boeing 737: Indonesia

Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:04 PM

Design, certification flaws in crashed Boeing 737: Indonesia

Design and certification flaws in a flight-control feature of a Boeing 737 plane were partly to blame for the deadly crash of a Lion Air jet last year, Indonesian investigators said Friday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Design and certification flaws in a flight-control feature of a Boeing 737 plane were partly to blame for the deadly crash of a Lion Air jet last year, Indonesian investigators said Friday.

"The design and certification of (the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System) was inadequate," the National Transportation Safety Committee said in the report released in Jakarta.

