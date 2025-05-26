Open Menu

Designated Nazim To Be Deputed For Each Group Of 200 Pilgrims During Mashair Days

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Designated Nazim to be deputed for each group of 200 pilgrims during Mashair Days

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) During the Mashair days, a dedicated Nazim will be assigned to each group of 200 intending pilgrims who will accompany them (guests of Allah Almighty) round the clock—from Mina to Arafat, Muzdalifah, Jamarat, and back to Makkah.

During a visit to Pakistani Makatib in Mina, Joint Secretary Hajj Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sajjad Haider Yaldram, was briefed by officials. They informed him that the Moavineen (Hajj assistants) have been selected through the National Testing Services (NTS), ensuring that all assistants are highly qualified and dedicated to serving the guests of Allah Almighty.

Each Maktab (camp) has a dedicated kitchen, and pilgrims in Mina will receive five meals a day—three freshly prepared and two packaged, it was further told.

The Joint Secretary Hajj visited all 34 Pakistani Makatib (camps) in Mina and met with the Moavineen on duty.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that state-of-the-art facilities have been added to the government Hajj Scheme in Mina this year. These include modern sofa-cum-beds, gypsum board walls, air conditioners in addition to air coolers, extra fans, elevated luggage racks, shoe racks, and shaded walkways covered with carpet-like artificial grass.

Such amenities were previously available only in private Hajj packages costing around Rs. 2 million, he said.

He also urged the pilgrims to stay with their groups and travel according to the schedule provided by the Saudi authorities.

Recent Stories

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

20 minutes ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

34 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

48 minutes ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

1 hour ago
 World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

2 hours ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

2 hours ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

2 hours ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

2 hours ago

More Stories From World