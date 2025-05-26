Designated Nazim to be deputed for each group of 200 pilgrims during Mashair Days

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) During the Mashair days, a dedicated Nazim will be assigned to each group of 200 intending pilgrims who will accompany them (guests of Allah Almighty) round the clock—from Mina to Arafat, Muzdalifah, Jamarat, and back to Makkah.

During a visit to Pakistani Makatib in Mina, Joint Secretary Hajj Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sajjad Haider Yaldram, was briefed by officials. They informed him that the Moavineen (Hajj assistants) have been selected through the National Testing Services (NTS), ensuring that all assistants are highly qualified and dedicated to serving the guests of Allah Almighty.

Each Maktab (camp) has a dedicated kitchen, and pilgrims in Mina will receive five meals a day—three freshly prepared and two packaged, it was further told.

The Joint Secretary Hajj visited all 34 Pakistani Makatib (camps) in Mina and met with the Moavineen on duty.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that state-of-the-art facilities have been added to the government Hajj Scheme in Mina this year. These include modern sofa-cum-beds, gypsum board walls, air conditioners in addition to air coolers, extra fans, elevated luggage racks, shoe racks, and shaded walkways covered with carpet-like artificial grass.

Such amenities were previously available only in private Hajj packages costing around Rs. 2 million, he said.

He also urged the pilgrims to stay with their groups and travel according to the schedule provided by the Saudi authorities.