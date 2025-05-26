Designated Nazim To Be Deputed For Each Group Of 200 Pilgrims During Mashair Days
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) During the Mashair days, a dedicated Nazim will be assigned to each group of 200 intending pilgrims who will accompany them (guests of Allah Almighty) round the clock—from Mina to Arafat, Muzdalifah, Jamarat, and back to Makkah.
During a visit to Pakistani Makatib in Mina, Joint Secretary Hajj Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sajjad Haider Yaldram, was briefed by officials. They informed him that the Moavineen (Hajj assistants) have been selected through the National Testing Services (NTS), ensuring that all assistants are highly qualified and dedicated to serving the guests of Allah Almighty.
Each Maktab (camp) has a dedicated kitchen, and pilgrims in Mina will receive five meals a day—three freshly prepared and two packaged, it was further told.
The Joint Secretary Hajj visited all 34 Pakistani Makatib (camps) in Mina and met with the Moavineen on duty.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that state-of-the-art facilities have been added to the government Hajj Scheme in Mina this year. These include modern sofa-cum-beds, gypsum board walls, air conditioners in addition to air coolers, extra fans, elevated luggage racks, shoe racks, and shaded walkways covered with carpet-like artificial grass.
Such amenities were previously available only in private Hajj packages costing around Rs. 2 million, he said.
He also urged the pilgrims to stay with their groups and travel according to the schedule provided by the Saudi authorities.
Recent Stories
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
More Stories From World
-
Designated Nazim to be deputed for each group of 200 pilgrims during Mashair Days4 minutes ago
-
Global Business Summit opens in Jakarta to promote sustainable Belt and Road Infrastructure Cooperat ..3 hours ago
-
PM felicitates Senator Karim on election as Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith chief6 hours ago
-
Foreign students in "panic mode" at Harvard University after Trump administration blocks enrollment7 hours ago
-
UNHCR highlights plight of Rohingya refugees amid alarming reports16 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye renew commitment to further deepen multifaceted cooperation16 hours ago
-
One in 4 jobs globally threatened by generative artificial intelligence: UN Report16 hours ago
-
UNGC BRI action platform High-Level Steering Committee annual meeting held in Indonesia19 hours ago
-
Pakistani military achieved significant victory in Indo-Pak air battle on May 7: Chinese Scholar19 hours ago
-
In Search of Blessings: Pilgrims continue to climb to Hira Cave20 hours ago
-
Hajj 2025: Over 2,500 complaints resolved by Lost, Found Cell since May 91 day ago
-
At UNSC, Pakistan warns against India's 'malevolent designs' to stop flow of water2 days ago