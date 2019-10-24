UrduPoint.com
Designated Romanian Prime Minister Unveils List Of Potential Cabinet Members

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

Designated Romanian Prime Minister Unveils List of Potential Cabinet Members

Ludovic Orban, the leader of the Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL) and the designated Romanian prime minister, introduced on Thursday his cabinet picks to be confirmed by the country's parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Ludovic Orban, the leader of the Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL) and the designated Romanian prime minister, introduced on Thursday his cabinet picks to be confirmed by the country's parliament.

On October 10, the Romanian legislature had a vote of no confidence against the Viorica Dancila's government. Upon consulting with the leaders of various parties, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis named Orban as the new prime minister.

"Designated Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has introduced the list of the government during the session of the PNL's National Political Bureau.

Apart from Ludovic Orban, the government includes Vice Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and 16 ministries," the party posted on Facebook.

Orban's list of ministers is smaller compared to the previous government, which contained 24 members, as he has decided to merge several ministries.

Among the people tapped by Orban to serve in his government is Florin Citu for the position of public finance minister, Ion Marcel Vela for interior minister and Bogdan Aurescu for foreign minister.

