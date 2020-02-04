Designation of New Iraqi Prime Minister Important Step Toward Overcoming Deadlock - EEAS

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The designation of Iraq's new prime minister is an important step toward overcoming the political deadlock in the country, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

"The designation of a new Prime Minister, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, is an important step towards overcoming the political deadlock in the country.

Iraq urgently needs a functioning transitional government that can focus on the accountability, reforms, and the organization of the new elections," a spokesperson said.

"The European Union will continue supporting the legitimate aspirations of the Iraqi people for a strong and effective state with accountable institutions that serve the citizens," the EEAS said.