Designer Of New Russian Military Transport Aircraft To Be Chosen In September - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The design bureau, which will create a medium-sized military transport aircraft for the Russian Defense Ministry to replace the Soviet-era Antonov An-12, will be selected in September, a source in the aviation industry told Sputnik.

"In September, the results of the tender will be announced, and it will be determined which design bureau, Ilyushin or Tupolev, will create the medium transport aircraft for the defense ministry," thesource said.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) partially confirmed to Sputnik this information and said that a decision on the concept would be made before the year-end.

"As we reported earlier, the UAC is working on the concept of a medium transporter, based on the developments of Ilyushin and Tupolev, which are part of the corporation. It is planned to take a decision on the specific concept of the aircraft in 2019," the corporation's press service said.

Earlier, Tupolev CEO Alexander Konyukhov said that the company planned to create a mid-sized military transport aircraft to replace An-12.

