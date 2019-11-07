Desir Calls for Dialogue Between Social Networks, Media on Rules of Work for Internet

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) urges social networks and media to launch a dialogue to work out transparency rules for Internet publications, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) urges social networks and media to launch a dialogue to work out transparency rules for internet publications, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir told Sputnik in an interview.

In late October, Facebook removed dozens of pages and accounts that it said were linked to three networks in Russia engaged in foreign interference and targeted African countries. Some of the said resources, according to the social media giant, "frequently shared stories" from the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster.

"We have to every time understand what was the basis of this decision. I think it was based on that community's guidelines, not on discrimination regarding the nationality of some media. As far as I know [about] Facebook pages of Sputnik for example, it was more about people who operated certain pages and did not do it openly. So I would encourage the media and social media and Internet platforms to establish an open dialogue on this issue, on the rules about transparency [of Internet publications]," Desir said.

He stressed that it was "very important" that there was no nationality-based discrimination on social media platforms, while transparency rules should not be overlooked either.

In January, Facebook shut down over 500 accounts, including seven pages of the Sputnik news agency, that were allegedly involved in "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on Facebook and Instagram and represented a network reportedly originating in Russia and operating in the Baltics, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Central and Eastern European countries.

Sputnik's press service said that Facebook's actions were practically censorship and were politically motivated. The editor-in-chief of Sputnik and RT, Margarita Simonyan, also referred to the company's actions as censorship and said that she would be happy if Facebook explained what rules the agency had violated.