Desire to Take Part in Normandy Four Meeting Remains, No Date Set Yet - Berlin

The desire to take part in a Normandy format summit remains, but there is no specific date yet, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The desire to take part in a Normandy format summit remains, but there is no specific date yet, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing Friday.

"All sides constantly emphasize the desire to hold the next meeting of the Normandy format at a higher level at the right moment.

I cannot anticipate the outcome of today's meeting in Paris and cannot name the date of the next meeting," Burger said when asked about holding the Normandy Four summit.