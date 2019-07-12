Desire To Take Part In Normandy Four Meeting Remains, No Date Set Yet - Berlin
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:07 PM
The desire to take part in a Normandy format summit remains, but there is no specific date yet, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing Friday
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The desire to take part in a Normandy format summit remains, but there is no specific date yet, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing Friday.
"All sides constantly emphasize the desire to hold the next meeting of the Normandy format at a higher level at the right moment.
I cannot anticipate the outcome of today's meeting in Paris and cannot name the date of the next meeting," Burger said when asked about holding the Normandy Four summit.