Desire To Take Part In Normandy Four Meeting Remains, No Date Set Yet - Berlin

Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:07 PM

The desire to take part in a Normandy format summit remains, but there is no specific date yet, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The desire to take part in a Normandy format summit remains, but there is no specific date yet, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing Friday.

"All sides constantly emphasize the desire to hold the next meeting of the Normandy format at a higher level at the right moment.

I cannot anticipate the outcome of today's meeting in Paris and cannot name the date of the next meeting," Burger said when asked about holding the Normandy Four summit.

More Stories From World

