Open Menu

Despair In Sweden As Gangs Recruit Kids As Contract Killers

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Despair in Sweden as gangs recruit kids as contract killers

Örebro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) "Bro, I can't wait for my first dead body," wrote an 11-year-old boy on Instagram in Sweden, where gangs recruit children too young to be prosecuted as contract killers on chat apps.

"Stay motivated, it'll come," answered his 19-year-old contact.

He went on to offer the child 150,000 kronor ($13,680) to carry out a murder, as well as clothes and transport to the scene of the crime, according to a police investigation of the exchange last year in the western province of Varmland seen by AFP.

In this case, four men aged 18 to 20 are accused of recruiting four minors aged 11 to 17 to work for a criminal gang. All were arrested before carrying out the crimes.

The preliminary inquiry contains a slew of screenshots that the youngsters sent to each other of themselves posing with weapons, some with bare chests or donning hooded masks.

Questioned by police, the 11-year-old said he wrote the message to seem "cool" and "not show his fear".

The case is not an isolated one.

Sweden has struggled to rein in a surge in gang shootings and bombings across the country in recent years, linked to score-settling and battles to control the drug market.

Last year, 53 people were killed in shootings, increasingly in public, with innocent victims also dying.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Exchange Young Sweden Criminals Market All Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

3 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

12 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

12 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

12 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

12 hours ago
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

12 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

12 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

12 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

12 hours ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

12 hours ago

More Stories From World