Despair In Sweden As Gangs Recruit Kids As Contract Killers
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Örebro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) "Bro, I can't wait for my first dead body," wrote an 11-year-old boy on Instagram in Sweden, where gangs recruit children too young to be prosecuted as contract killers on chat apps.
"Stay motivated, it'll come," answered his 19-year-old contact.
He went on to offer the child 150,000 kronor ($13,680) to carry out a murder, as well as clothes and transport to the scene of the crime, according to a police investigation of the exchange last year in the western province of Varmland seen by AFP.
In this case, four men aged 18 to 20 are accused of recruiting four minors aged 11 to 17 to work for a criminal gang. All were arrested before carrying out the crimes.
The preliminary inquiry contains a slew of screenshots that the youngsters sent to each other of themselves posing with weapons, some with bare chests or donning hooded masks.
Questioned by police, the 11-year-old said he wrote the message to seem "cool" and "not show his fear".
The case is not an isolated one.
Sweden has struggled to rein in a surge in gang shootings and bombings across the country in recent years, linked to score-settling and battles to control the drug market.
Last year, 53 people were killed in shootings, increasingly in public, with innocent victims also dying.
