Desperate Cry for Help: Head of Resistance to Taliban Calls on West to Support His Fight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Ahmad Massoud, the son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud and one of the leaders of the resistance against the Taliban (banned in Russia), has published an article in The Washington Post to ask for the Western assistance in the struggle with the Islamists.

Massoud, who is described by The Washington Post as the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, and Vice President Amrullah Saleh are concentrating their forces in the Panjshir province to resist the Taliban after the latter seized Kabul and other parts of the country. The resistance forces have already recaptured the Charikar area in the Parwan Province north of Kabul from the Taliban.

"America and its democratic allies do not just have the fight against terrorism in common with Afghans. We now have a long history made up of shared ideals and struggles. There is still much that you can do to aid the cause of freedom.

You are our only remaining hope," Massoud wrote in the article.

He stressed that the resistance forces have stores of ammunition and arms as well as soldiers of the Afghan army disgusted by the surrender of their commanders.

"No matter what happens, my mujahideen fighters and I will defend Panjshir as the last bastion of Afghan freedom. Our morale is intact. We know from experience what awaits us. But we need more weapons, more ammunition and more supplies," Massoud said.

The commander noted that millions of Afghans were sharing Western values.

"We have fought for so long to have an open society, one where girls could become doctors, our press could report freely, our young people could dance and listen to music or attend soccer matches in the stadiums that were once used by the Taliban for public executions ” and may soon be again," Massoud added.