Desperate Deja Vu For Foreign War Doctors In Lebanon
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) In a south Lebanon hospital, Norwegian doctor Mads Gilbert peered out of the window after bombardment near the Israeli border, four decades after he first worked in the country.
"It's a horrible experience," he said in a video call from the southern town of Nabatiyeh.
"It's been 42 years and nothing has changed," said Gilbert, who first saw war treating patients during the 1982 Israeli invasion and siege of Beirut.
Below the window paramedics were on standby next to parked ambulances at the hospital behind the front line.
The anaesthetist and emergency medicine specialist said he had seen just a few cases since arriving on Tuesday.
"Most of the cases have been south of us and they have not been able to evacuate them because the attacks have been so vicious," Gilbert said.
Israel has increased its air strikes against the Lebanese fighters group Hezbollah since September 23, pounding the south of the country and later staging what it called "limited operations" across the border.
On Thursday the Israeli army warned residents to leave Nabatiyeh.
The escalation has killed more than 1,100 people and wounded at least another 3,600, and pushed upwards of a million people to flee their homes, according to government figures.
Official media have reported some Israeli strikes killing entire families, and AFP has spoken to two people who lost 17 relatives and 10 family members respectively.
