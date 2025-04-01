Desperate Rohingya Mark Eid In Indonesia Limbo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Sigli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz was in high school when he first fled to Indonesia, but four years on, he remains in limbo, desperately missing home at the start of Eid al-Fitr festivities.
The 19-year-old, and thousands like him, languish at temporary shelters in the western Aceh province, after escaping squalid conditions in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Adding to their plight are sweeping foreign aid cuts by US President Donald Trump, which have heightened fears of a deepening crisis across Asia for the stateless Rohingya, many of whom escaped persecution in Myanmar.
"It's only black in my heart. There is nothing," Aziz told AFP on the first day of the annual Islamic celebration.
Asked how he will celebrate Eid, he said would "only sleep, eat, cry. That's all".
"There (in Myanmar), I had friends. Here, it's not our country. Here is different," he said.
More than a dozen men pray together on mats at a shelter building in Aceh's coastal regency of Pidie, tears rolling down some of their faces.
After speaking to God, they embrace each other, becoming emotional about the fate of their people.
Aziz's wife and child remain with him at the camp but his father and mother have moved from Aceh to Pekanbaru city in Riau province.
He said he will pray for police, migration authorities and "all Indonesian people" who helped the Rohingya with food and clothing after they undertook dangerous sea crossings to seek refuge in Indonesia.
Hundreds of Rohingya there were threatened with cuts by the International Organization for Migration last month because of the US budget slashing, according to a letter seen by AFP.
The aid was promptly reinstated and the US State Department has promised to inject millions in new funds.
But fears for the Rohingya in Indonesia and elsewhere persist because of its biggest provider's wider pullback from its foreign aid commitments.
"We don't expect much from any country or government in the world," said MD Shobbir, 35, a farmer who fled Myanmar when reports of torture began.
"It all depends on Allah's will, and we are fully reliant on that now."
Some of the men get haircuts for Eid and wash together, throwing buckets of water over their heads before the call to prayer rings out at the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Others tried to call their families back home or swept the floors of the shelter on the sombre morning, taking pride in their temporary home.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
More Stories From World
-
'Heartbreaking' floods swamp Australia's cattle country6 minutes ago
-
Desperate Rohingya mark Eid in Indonesia limbo6 minutes ago
-
Could Trump serve a third term? Probably not9 hours ago
-
French far-right leader Le Pen slams verdict as 'political decision'9 hours ago
-
SpaceX to launch private astronauts on first crewed polar orbit9 hours ago
-
Aston Martin to sell stake in Formula One team10 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results10 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table10 hours ago
-
Myanmar to mark minute of silence as quake toll passes 2,00011 hours ago
-
Slashed US funding threatens millions of children: charity chief11 hours ago
-
S&P 500 falls into correction as tariff fears rattle stock markets11 hours ago
-
Five dead in Spain mining accident11 hours ago