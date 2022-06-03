UrduPoint.com

Desperate Situation Of Afghans Receiving 'Far Less Attention' - US Special Envoy

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Desperate Situation of Afghans Receiving 'Far Less Attention' - US Special Envoy

The desperate situation of the Afghan people has not lessened yet the world attention has been focused on the situation in Ukraine and elsewhere, US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights Rina Amiri said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The desperate situation of the Afghan people has not lessened yet the world attention has been focused on the situation in Ukraine and elsewhere, US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights Rina Amiri said on Friday.

"As world's attention has turned to the tragedy in Ukraine, the desperate situation of the Afghan population, which is most vulnerable, has not lessened," Amiri said at an event at the US Institute of Peace.

The US Special Envoy mentioned that since the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) assumed power in Afghanistan, the country has experienced an economic meltdown and 97 percent of the population has become vulnerable.

Amiri pointed out that the world may be aware of the desperate situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, but it has less understanding of the plight of religious and ethnic minorities there.

"The situation of ethnic and religious minority communities have received far less attention. They feel they are under an acute threat," she said.

Amiri noted that the ethnic and religious minorities in Afghanistan face physical abuse, torture, inadequate distribution of humanitarian aid as well as other challenges.

In May 2021, the Taliban launched a military operation against the Afghan government forces in connection with the announcement of the final withdrawal of the US troops from the country after 20 years of occupation. On August 15, the Taliban occupied Kabul and seized power in the country.

