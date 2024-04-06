Open Menu

Desperate To Dodge Dengue, Argentines Run Out Of Repellent

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Desperate to dodge dengue, Argentines run out of repellent

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Insect repellent has become a hot commodity in Argentina, which is besieged by dengue-carrying mosquitoes and facing shortages that have sparked supermarket brawls, rations and homemade concoctions.

The country is one of the worst hit by an outbreak of dengue sweeping Latin America and the Caribbean, attributed to a muggy summer that has been intensified by the El Nino climate phenomenon.

The outbreak in the middle of an economic crisis, in a country with strict importation controls, has led to a severe shortage of mosquito repellents.

Some businesses have opened dedicated WhatsApp channels to tell clients when they get some in. Others impose rations of three products per person.

In one viral video, a man appears in a park surrounded by a cloud of mosquitos, explaining how a mixture of water and low-cost local shampoo brand Plusbelle repels the flying pests.

"I did everything homemade," said Laura Di Costa, 56, who was unable to find repellent and ended up in the hospital with dengue, which causes joint and bone pain, earning it the nickname "breakbone fever.

"

Dengue can provoke hemorrhagic fever in severe cases, and death.

"I try not to go out much, I don't take my grandchildren to the park so as not to be in the grass," added Di Costa.

With 129 deaths so far this year, Argentina has seen a ten-fold increase compared to the same period last year, according to official figures.

Brazil has seen an 81 percent increase in cases, the biggest in the region, according to the Pan American Health Organization, which has recorded 3.5 million cases -- triple what was seen in 2023.

"Probably this will be the worst dengue season (in the region)," said Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization.

After facing criticism from the opposition for its "absence" amid the crisis, Libertarian President Javier Milei's government this week removed importation taxes on mosquito repellents.

In the meantime, sprays and creams are selling for around $40 apiece, rather than the usual $5, a painful sum for a population already dealing with annual inflation of 276 percent.

Related Topics

Shortage Dengue Water Man Same Argentina Brazil Turkish Lira From Government WhatsApp Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

9 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

9 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

9 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

9 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

9 hours ago
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

10 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

9 hours ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

9 hours ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

9 hours ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

9 hours ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

9 hours ago

More Stories From World