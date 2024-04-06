Desperate To Dodge Dengue, Argentines Run Out Of Repellent
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Insect repellent has become a hot commodity in Argentina, which is besieged by dengue-carrying mosquitoes and facing shortages that have sparked supermarket brawls, rations and homemade concoctions.
The country is one of the worst hit by an outbreak of dengue sweeping Latin America and the Caribbean, attributed to a muggy summer that has been intensified by the El Nino climate phenomenon.
The outbreak in the middle of an economic crisis, in a country with strict importation controls, has led to a severe shortage of mosquito repellents.
Some businesses have opened dedicated WhatsApp channels to tell clients when they get some in. Others impose rations of three products per person.
In one viral video, a man appears in a park surrounded by a cloud of mosquitos, explaining how a mixture of water and low-cost local shampoo brand Plusbelle repels the flying pests.
"I did everything homemade," said Laura Di Costa, 56, who was unable to find repellent and ended up in the hospital with dengue, which causes joint and bone pain, earning it the nickname "breakbone fever.
"
Dengue can provoke hemorrhagic fever in severe cases, and death.
"I try not to go out much, I don't take my grandchildren to the park so as not to be in the grass," added Di Costa.
With 129 deaths so far this year, Argentina has seen a ten-fold increase compared to the same period last year, according to official figures.
Brazil has seen an 81 percent increase in cases, the biggest in the region, according to the Pan American Health Organization, which has recorded 3.5 million cases -- triple what was seen in 2023.
"Probably this will be the worst dengue season (in the region)," said Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization.
After facing criticism from the opposition for its "absence" amid the crisis, Libertarian President Javier Milei's government this week removed importation taxes on mosquito repellents.
In the meantime, sprays and creams are selling for around $40 apiece, rather than the usual $5, a painful sum for a population already dealing with annual inflation of 276 percent.
Recent Stories
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
More Stories From World
-
Earthquake shakes UNSC meeting in New York after hitting US east coast4 minutes ago
-
French schoolboy dies as Macron warns of teenage violence4 minutes ago
-
Mission complete: Cubans defy odds to release first video game abroad8 hours ago
-
Tunisia releases foreign student leader pending deportation8 hours ago
-
Drone hits base in Moldova's pro-Russia separatist region: officials9 hours ago
-
French schoolboy dies as Macron warns of teenage violence9 hours ago
-
Russian strike kills four, wounds 20 in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: governor9 hours ago
-
Drone hits base in Moldova's pro-Russia separatist region: officials9 hours ago
-
Vingegaard and Evenepoel must beat the clock to start Tour de France9 hours ago
-
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy9 hours ago
-
Russian forces up pressure on Ukraine's eastern front9 hours ago
-
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told9 hours ago