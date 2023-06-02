UrduPoint.com

Despite Debt Limit Deal, Fitch Says Keeps Negative Watch On US 'AAA' Rating

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Despite Debt Limit Deal, Fitch Says Keeps Negative Watch on US 'AAA' Rating

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Fitch Ratings said on Friday it was maintaining a negative watch on the United States' triple-A sovereign rating as it studies the fallout from events leading to the higher debt ceiling for the country agreed between President Joe Biden and his Republican rivals.

Fitch acknowledged that the deal to raise the previous debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion had passed the Senate and only needed Biden's signature to become law. Yet it said: "Fitch Ratings maintains the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the US rating, as we consider the full implications of the most recent brinkmanship episode and the outlook for medium-term fiscal and debt trajectories."

