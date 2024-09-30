Despite heavy rain, Kashmiris rally near UN seeking implementation of UNSC plebiscite resolutions

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Braving thunder showers, a large number of Kashmiris and their supporters staged a demonstration in front of the United Nations building demanding freedom from Indian occupation through the implementation of UN resolutions that promised them the right to self-determination.

The rally coincided with the address to the UN General Assembly by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in which he said that the Kashmir issue was India's internal matter.

This year the main message from Kashmiri demonstrators, including women and children, was “NO Election No Selection: UN Resolutions Only Solution”, a reference to the local elections taking place in Indian Occupied Kashmir that have been called "farcical".

Other placards and slogan raised at the rally were:“Election in Kashmir Just a Name: Indian Government Has no Shame”; Indian Democracy Nothing but Fake: Human Rights in Kashmir Are at Stake”; “Kashmir Election Just a Deception: Plebiscite the Nnly Solution”; Indian Democracy Hypocritical: Kashmir Election Farcical”; Wake UP Wake UP UN WAKE UP”; “Indian Army Out of Kashmir”; “We Demand Human Rights”; “Release Release: Yasin Malik”; and, “India: Free Kashmir.”

The participants expressed total solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary-general of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) said, “We believe that Dr. Jaishankar, the Indian minister, does not deserve to be speaking at this august forum representing 193 countries of the world.

"We further believe that BJP/RSS led Modi administration is threat to international peace and security."

Noting India's response to Prime Minister Shehbaz statement UNGA address on Friday, Fai said that Indian diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan pretended that “Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable and integral part of India.”

"She might need a history lesson on Kashmir. Ms. Mangalanandan needs to know that Kashmiris hardly showed themselves as resigned to Indian occupation. Some discontent notwithstanding, Kashmiris never felt themselves to be part of India before 1947 and feels even less so after its forcible seizure by the Indian troops," he added.

India has irretrievably lost the hearts and minds of the people in the state of Jammu & Kashmir due to the unimaginable atrocities committed by its army on the civilian population, Fai said.

Dr. Pir Ali Shah Bukhari, Sajjada Naseen Dargah Basahan Sharif said the presence of Indian delegate at United Nations compromises the sanctity of this august body which was created to establish a fair world order. Modi terrorizes his neighbours and has subjugated people of Kashmir, he said.

Bukhari called on the U.N. to decisively move towards implementing its resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to Kashmiris. The nation of Kashmir is at the brink of extinction due to the demographic changes taking place in the State which needs world attention.

The people of Kashmir are dismayed by the total apathy on the part of the United Nations when Governments, otherwise sympathetic to human rights situations make statements to the effect that India and Pakistan must resolve the issue bilaterally, they disregard the rights and aspirations of the people of Kashmir itself, he added..

Dr. Imtiaz Khan, Kashmiri American scholar reacted to Jaishankar's UN statement of about strengthening human dignity across the nations. "It is very unfortunate that his statement about the “menace of terrorism around the world” exhibits the duplicity, deceit, deception and decadence of moral character, as coming from the external affairs minister of a country that is indulging in blatant violation of human rights and transgression of UN resolutions (to which India is a signatory) is loathsome and abominable. "

Dr. Khan added that before sermonizing in front of august world body and championing the cause of underdeveloped nations he needs to perform a reality check. "You cannot deprive Kashmiris of their genuine rights, apply barbaric, brutish, bestial methods and at the same time provide homilies on human dignity to the delegates of world body.

"The abrogation of Article 35A and 370 by Indian government on August 5, 2019, was slap on the face of United Nations, whose podium the minister used today for spreading vicious lies and unsubstantiated allegations.

"Let the minister be reminded that the recent election conducted in the occupied territory under the supervision of 900,000 armed forces are ludicrous and farcical. World cannot be hoodwinked by this sham exercise. Only solution for the protracted problem of occupied Kashmir is plebiscite under the auspices of UN," Dr. Khan added.

Sardar Sawar Khan, former Advisor to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and the Emcee of the rally, said that the people of Kashmir have made it clear that the final solution of the Kashmir disputes is not possible without the participation of the Kashmiri leadership in the future negotiations.

He warned that the illegal actions taken by Modi government are designed to deprive people of their livelihood, convert Muslim majority to Hindu Majority and restrict the local population to ghettos.

Sardar Taj Khan, Vice Chairman, Kashmir Mission, USA, said that the whole Pakistani nation is standing with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir and will keep exposing the atrocities and brutalities of Indian fascist PM Narender Modi. "We, the people of Azad Kashmir, will keep standing with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir till the day of their independence."

Muhammad Asaad, President Sufi Peace Forum USA said that the world powers have the moral duty to intervene to bring justice and peace to the people of Kashmir who are being systematically brutalized by the Indian fascist regime.

Khalid Awan, President of PPP, USA , said that Kashmir is not forgotten. "We are not going to let it happen. Why? Because as human beings we cannot afford ignoring basic right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir for which they have given unprecedented sacrifices."

Ms. Madina Ambar, Coordinator Sufi Circle New York, expressed her unconditional moral support to the people of Kashmir for a just and peaceful struggle. There were joyful shouts when she declared long live Kashmir.

Saghir Khan, President Kashmiri American Alliance, said that the right of self-determination which was promised to the people of Kashmir needs to be fulfilled. The Kashmir dispute has no military solution. It can only be resolved through peaceful negotiations between all parties concerned – India, Pakistan and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Moulana Malik Sahid, Representative of the Dargah Basahan Sharif, Long Island, New York, emphasized that the brutalities of Indian government cannot and should not go unnoticed. "It is the responsibility of the peace-loving people of the world to be the voice of voiceless people in the corridors of powers all over the world."

Sardar Imtiaz Khan Garalvi, secretary-general of the Kashmir Mission USA said that within the past five years, Modi has made Kashmir a hell for its people. The people of Kashmir have always been hostile to the presence of India’s troops on their soil and have resisted to such oppression.

Raja Razzaq, a prominent community leader, said that world must intervene and stop the extreme human rights violations being committed by Indian army against innocent people of Kashmir. "We also demand unconditional release of all political prisoners in Kashmir."

Sardar Sajid Sawar, a young Kashmiri American activist, said that fascist Modi government is committing genocide of Kashmiris and the Indian army is committing atrocities , but the civilized world does not utter a word of condemnation. "The nation of Kashmir has proved that Indian barbarism cannot kill their desire for right to self-determination."

Sardar Shoaib Irshad, secretary-general, Kashmir American Welfare Association, (KAWA) warned that eviction, demolition and land grab of civilian population in Indian occupied Kashmir are the war crimes according to the international law because it violates various internationally recognized human rights.

Altaf Adha, a Kashmiri activist, said that it was the duty of all peace-loving people of the world to support the people of Kashmir who are struggling for their right to self-determination. "Our aim is to draw the attention of the United States to the situation in Kashmir and help stop human right violations there."

Raja Mukhtar, Vice Chairman JKLF, USA, emphasized that the people of Kashmir have instilled confidence in the leadership of Yasin Malik who has been wrongfully jailed for years. But Yasin Malik has remained determined in seeking a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Ms. Amna Habib Taj, an activist, emphasized that there is absolutely no doubt that Modi administration is not only dominated but also controlled by fascist ideology of RSS, and it needs to be exposed before the world community.

Sardar Aftab Roshan Khan said that never underestimate the significance of these protests. It sends a clear message to our hapless brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir that they are not alone.

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir spoke via phone that the human rights of Kashmiris are being trampled; their democratic rights are being disregarded. They are even being denied a chance to mourn on their dead ones. Irony is that all this is being done in the name of democracy.

Among other Kashmiri activists who spoke included: Sardar Aftab Roshan Khan, Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir, Khalid Mahmood Saifi, Sufi Manzoor Ahmad, Farhan Sadiq, Choudhary Sohail Ashraf, Haji Asif Raza, Tariq Nazir Khan, Mohammad Khalid Shaheen, Maqsood Hussain Chugtai, Shorab Khan, Sardar Mohsin Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Rizwan Abbasi, a journalist from Pakistan, and Zahid Shahbaz of Pak Watan tv.