Despite Hurricanes, Floridians Refuse To Leave 'paradise'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Siesta Key, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Florida resident Kristin Hale weathered Hurricane Milton tired and scared, but like many of her fellow Floridians, she refuses to move away -- even after a second hurricane has hit the state in as many weeks.

"You persevere when you live in Florida," the 42-year-old said as she moved tree branches and other debris out of the restaurant she runs on Siesta Key, an idyllic island located between Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico on the state's west coast.

"When you live in paradise, that's what you pay for," she added. "We have some of the best beaches in the world, they're just absolutely stunning. We are blessed."

