Despite Oil Riches, Libyans Hit By Plummeting Purchasing Power
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Libya may sit on Africa's biggest oil reserves, but many families are struggling with rapidly rising consumer prices as the festive Muslim holy month of Ramazan nears.
Since a Currency depreciation has driven up the cost of imported food and other goods, said self-employed Mohamad al-Weheshi, 29, "we have to make do with the minimum".
With a monthly income of around $150 at the official exchange rate, he said, "we will soon have to do without meat".
Libya's Dinar currency -- which officially trades at 4.8 to the US Dollar -- has recently dropped on the parallel market from around five dinar to the greenback to 7.5 now.
Economic analyst Abubakr al-Tur said "Libya is experiencing a critical situation with rising prices and a currency devaluation".
This, he told AFP, has had "a major impact on the purchasing power of citizens, who are increasingly unable to obtain basic products".
Pointing to recent business closures and lay-offs, the analyst said "it's difficult and impacting all classes, except the richest".
Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who leads a UN-recognised government in Tripoli, said Tuesday that his government "shared the concerns of the Libyans".
He said he is "determined to bring the dinar back to the level of before", evoking "plots hatched to exploit people's difficulties" and to "maintain instability" in Libya.
