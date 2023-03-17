Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, said that despite the court's decision to issue a warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ICC intends to seek cooperation with Moscow on the situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, said that despite the court's decision to issue a warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ICC intends to seek cooperation with Moscow on the situation in Ukraine.

The pre-trial chamber of the ICC earlier issued a warrant for the "arrest" of Putin and children's ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova.

"I will also continue to seek cooperation from the Russian Federation in relation to the Situation in Ukraine, and ensure my Office fully meets its responsibility pursuant to article 54 of the Rome Statute to investigate incriminating and exonerating circumstances equally," Khan said in a statement .

In addition, he stated that he had filed a petition with the pre-trial chamber for the issuance of warrants on February 22 in the context of the situation in Ukraine.