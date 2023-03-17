UrduPoint.com

Despite Putin's 'Arrest Warrant,' ICC Intends To Seek Cooperation With Russia On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Despite Putin's 'Arrest Warrant,' ICC Intends to Seek Cooperation With Russia on Ukraine

Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, said that despite the court's decision to issue a warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ICC intends to seek cooperation with Moscow on the situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, said that despite the court's decision to issue a warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ICC intends to seek cooperation with Moscow on the situation in Ukraine.

The pre-trial chamber of the ICC earlier issued a warrant for the "arrest" of Putin and children's ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova.

"I will also continue to seek cooperation from the Russian Federation in relation to the Situation in Ukraine, and ensure my Office fully meets its responsibility pursuant to article 54 of the Rome Statute to investigate incriminating and exonerating circumstances equally," Khan said in a statement .

In addition, he stated that he had filed a petition with the pre-trial chamber for the issuance of warrants on February 22 in the context of the situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

ICC Ukraine Moscow Russia Rome Vladimir Putin Chamber February Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-strick ..

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-stricken Afghanistan: UN agency

7 minutes ago
 Govt to provide level playing field to all politic ..

Govt to provide level playing field to all political parties in election; announ ..

7 minutes ago
 LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence ..

LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence for investigations

7 minutes ago
 Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in ..

Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in Congo to Begin LNG Production ..

9 minutes ago
 Lukoil, Italy's Eni Submit Joint Bid for Two Offsh ..

Lukoil, Italy's Eni Submit Joint Bid for Two Offshore Blocks in Congo - Top Mana ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Trade Coope ..

Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Trade Cooperation - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.