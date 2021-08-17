Destabilization in Afghanistan Fraught With Uncontrolled Migration to Europe - Macron

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Destabilization in Afghanistan is fraught with uncontrolled migration flows to Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Destabilization in Afghanistan threatens the emergence of uncontrolled migration flows to Europe," he said in a televised address to the nation on Monday.

He stressed that Afghanistan should not again turn into a haven for terrorists, which it was before, "this threatens peace and international stability."