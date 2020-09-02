Destabilization in Belarus Directed From Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) There is evidence that the attempts to destabilize Belarus are being coordinated from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"There is confirmed information that such activities are conducted from the territory of Ukraine," Lavrov said after a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

According to RUssia's estimates, about 200 extremists trained on the Ukrainian territory are now in Belarus, Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, foreign states are calling on Belarus to have some 'peaceful revolutions, quiet revolutions," Makei said.

"In fact, any revolution, in my opinion, leads to bloodshed. We are categorically against any revolutionary upheavals, especially those organized from the outside, in the streets of our cities. We believe that only a calm evolutionary movement will lead to the restoration of peace, tranquility and stability in the country, state and society," Makei said.