UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Destabilization In Belarus Directed From Ukraine - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Destabilization in Belarus Directed From Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) There is evidence that the attempts to destabilize Belarus are being coordinated from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"There is confirmed information that such activities are conducted from the territory of Ukraine," Lavrov said after a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

According to RUssia's estimates, about 200 extremists trained on the Ukrainian territory are now in Belarus, Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, foreign states are calling on Belarus to have some 'peaceful revolutions, quiet revolutions," Makei said.

"In fact, any revolution, in my opinion, leads to bloodshed. We are categorically against any revolutionary upheavals, especially those organized from the outside, in the streets of our cities. We believe that only a calm evolutionary movement will lead to the restoration of peace, tranquility and stability in the country, state and society," Makei said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Lead Belarus From

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

6 minutes ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on I ..

16 minutes ago

Message of H.E. the Secretary General on the OIC's ..

25 minutes ago

Babar Azam reviews T20I series after Pakistan beat ..

42 minutes ago

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape o ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.