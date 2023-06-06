UrduPoint.com

Destruction Of Kakhovka Dam May Entail Serious Consequences - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Destruction of Kakhovka Dam May Entail Serious Consequences - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant may entails serious consequences for tens of thousands of residents of the region, as well as environmental outcome, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

The evacuation of civilians from flooded coastal zones started.

"This sabotage has the potential to have very dire consequences, consequences for several tens of thousands of inhabitants of the region, environmental consequences, and consequences of a different nature, yet to be established," Peskov told reporters.

Additionally, the official said that Moscow had heard the statements of experts that there is no threat and danger at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but noted that it is necessary to contact specialists for official information.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Nuclear Dam May From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al Dhaid and Kalba

6 minutes ago
  Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song off ..

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

2 hours ago
 LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

3 hours ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.