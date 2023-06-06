Destruction of Kakhovka Dam May Entail Serious Consequences - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant may entails serious consequences for tens of thousands of residents of the region, as well as environmental outcome, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

The evacuation of civilians from flooded coastal zones started.

"This sabotage has the potential to have very dire consequences, consequences for several tens of thousands of inhabitants of the region, environmental consequences, and consequences of a different nature, yet to be established," Peskov told reporters.

Additionally, the official said that Moscow had heard the statements of experts that there is no threat and danger at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but noted that it is necessary to contact specialists for official information.