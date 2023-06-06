UrduPoint.com

Destruction Of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating Impact On Ukraine Energy Security - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 11:14 PM

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Ukraine can have a devastating impact on the country's energy security, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

"As I mentioned, the dam also helps power the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

So, in addition to the loss of life, and livelihoods, its destruction can very well have a devastating impact on Ukraine's energy security," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Earlier today, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Ukrainian troops. Moscow called it a "terrorist attack" and urged the international community to condemn "criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities."

