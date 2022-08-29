Destructive Pseudo-Pacifist Forces in Russia Received $66Mln From West in 2022 - Official

Destructive, pseudo-pacifist organizations operating in Russia and condemning the policy of the country's authorities have received more than 4 billion rubles ($66 million) from the United States and its allies since the beginning of 2022, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Grebenkin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Destructive, pseudo-pacifist organizations operating in Russia and condemning the policy of the country's authorities have received more than 4 billion rubles ($66 million) from the United States and its allies since the beginning of 2022, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Grebenkin said.

"Under the conditions of the special military operation, some by the way, very few public organizations, the media and citizens are activated, who criticize the course of the country's leadership, take collaborationist positions and try to replicate pseudo-pacifist slogans. By the way, this destructive activity is generously paid from the pocket of the United States and its allies. For example, this year they received over 4 billion rubles from abroad. The main donor countries, as before, are the United States and the United Kingdom," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.