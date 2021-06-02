UrduPoint.com
Details Of Media Work During Putin-Biden Meeting Being Worked Out, No Clarity Yet -Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:29 PM

Details of the media work during the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are being worked out and there is no clarity on the issue yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

The meeting will take place in Geneva on June 16.

"As for the work of the press at the Russian-American summit, while the details are still being coordinated, there is still no clarity," Peskov said.

Switzerland opened media accreditation for the summit earlier in the day.

"This is the accreditation of the Swiss side as the host. They accredit the entire international press, and excellent conditions will be created for them, a huge press center," Peskov added.

