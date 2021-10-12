UrduPoint.com

Details Of Normandy Format Summit To Become Clear After Top Diplomats' Meeting - Kremlin

Kremlin believes that the meeting between foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries, namely Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, will take place with high probability, and details of the Normandy Format leaders summit will become clear after that, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Kremlin believes that the meeting between foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries, namely Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, will take place with high probability, and details of the Normandy Format leaders summit will become clear after that, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Now, with a high degree of probability, we will need to wait for a meeting of foreign ministers, and after this meeting, we will see the possible contours of an eventual summit of the Normandy Four," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow, Paris and Berlin have agreed to "step up work in terms of preparation" for the Normandy Format summit.

