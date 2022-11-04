Details of Russia-US Talks on Prisoner Swap Should Not Appear in Public Domain - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The details of negotiations on a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington should not appear in the public domain, Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

"The two presidents have agreed on a channel through which the negotiations take place. Our colleagues should be given an opportunity to achieve results. The most important thing for us is that as many Russians detained in prisons as possible return home. It is delicate work, it requires silence, a calm atmosphere," Antonov told journalists.

Moscow and Washington have been negotiating a possible prisoner swap that would include US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in a Russian jail for illegally introducing cannabis oil in the country, and former US marine Paul Whelan, who was convicted on charges of espionage.

Russia has repeatedly emphasized that it demands fair one-for-one exchange offers.

In late July, US media reported that Washington offered to exchange imprisoned Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison term in the US on charges of conspiracy to murder US citizens and financially support terrorism, for Griner and Whelan.

Earlier on Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration continues to follow up with Russia about its prisoner swap offer and is proposing alternative ways forward on this issue.