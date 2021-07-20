Details of Tikhanovskaya Meeting With White House Officials Being Finalized - Psaki

The Biden administration is still finalizing the details of the meeting between US officials and the former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday

"We are still finalizing what the details are she will be meeting with White House officials. I would not say it will be the [US] President [Joe Biden], but she will be meeting with White House officials when she is here," Psaki said at a press briefing.