Details Of Tikhanovskaya Meeting With White House Officials Being Finalized - Psaki

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:15 AM

The Biden administration is still finalizing the details of the meeting between US officials and the former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Biden administration is still finalizing the details of the meeting between US officials and the former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We are still finalizing what the details are she will be meeting with White House officials. I would not say it will be the [US] President [Joe Biden], but she will be meeting with White House officials when she is here," Psaki said at a press briefing.

More Stories From World

