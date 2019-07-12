Alexander Vorobyov, aide to the Russian presidential envoy in the Ural Federal District, who has been detained on suspicion of high treason, has been fired, a source from a government agency told Sputnik

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Alexander Vorobyov, aide to the Russian presidential envoy in the Ural Federal District, who has been detained on suspicion of high treason, has been fired, a source from government agency told Sputnik.

"Vorobyov has been dismissed from public service," the source said.

Vorobyov's detention was announced by the Russian Federal Security Service on July 5. The official has since been placed in custody in a Moscow detention facility. The details of the criminal case have not been disclosed, but it is known that Vorobyev studied public administration in Warsaw within a grant program.

Znak.com news portal reported, citing sources, that the aide could have handed over important data from the Russian Security Council meetings to Poland.