Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Detained Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Stands Trial, Arrest Under Consideration- Source

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Detained Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina Eldar Hasanov appeared before the court, a source in the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.

"Ambassador Eldar Hasanov, who was detained by the State Security Service, appeared in court.

The Sabail district court is considering the submission of the investigative body on applying a preventive measure in the form of arrest against Hasanov," the source said.

The Azerbaijani State Security Service said on Thursday that Hasanov was charged with misappropriating a large amount of budget funds, embezzlement of money and other offenses.

