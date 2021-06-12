Detained Elderly Japanese Man May Be Russian Informant on Advanced US Space Tech - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The head of a technical documentation processing company Kazuo Miyasaki, who was detained in Japan, may have passed on to Russian data on the latest US space industry technologies, media reported Saturday.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the man in custody admitted to police that he shared with Russia information about the X37B, or the Boeing Orbital Test Vehicle.

Miyasaki also told the investigators that over the past 30 years, he transferred data to a total of 15 employees of Russian intelligence services and received about 10 million Yen (about $91,000) in compensation.

On Thursday, Japanese media reported on the detention of the former head of a research company in Kanagawa Prefecture on suspicion of illegal use of databases and the transfer of information related to military technologies to an employee of the Russian trade mission in Japan.

Earlier it was reported that 70-year-old Miyasaki had a long history of running a technical literature research company.

The Russian Embassy in Japan said on Friday that it was studying the situation.