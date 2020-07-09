Detained Governor of Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal Sent to Moscow - Source

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Detained Governor of Russia's Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal has been sent to Moscow, a source close to the investigators told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Furgal was detained under a criminal investigation into activities of a criminal group that is suspected of being involved in a number of crimes against entrepreneurs in 2004-2005.

According to investigators, Furgal is suspected of organizing attempted murders and murders of business people.

"Furgal has been sent to Moscow from Khabarovsk," the source said.

Furgal, from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has been the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory since 2018 when he won the regional election with over 69 percent of votes in the runoff.