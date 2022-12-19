Detained Greek Citizen May Work for Russian Intelligence - Austrian Interior Ministry

A 39-year-old Greek citizen detained in Vienna is suspected of working for the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), the Austrian Interior Ministry told RIA Novosti on Monday.

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A 39-year-old Greek citizen detained in Vienna is suspected of working for the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), the Austrian Interior Ministry told RIA Novosti on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported that the alleged son of a former Russian diplomat to Austria and Germany, and Greek national, Anatoly alias Alexandros, had been detained in Vienna on suspicion of spying for Russia and might face up to 5 years in prison. Currently, he is free and awaiting the court's ruling, according to the media.

"A suspect allegedly was a spy of the Russian military intelligence service GRU," the ministry said in response to a previous request by RIA Novosti.

The ministry added that the man had allegedly been through special training in Russia, had contacts with diplomats and intelligence officers of other countries, and had visited Russia.

"There is a suspicion that he has been used as a source of information about foreign policy, society in general and security policy among the Austrian population and media," the ministry's statement said.

The ministry also stated that the suspect had used "safe houses" in Vienna to transmit information, adding that Russian diplomats were closely connected to those locations.

According to the Austrian authorities, the case files were submitted to the prosecution on December 15. The Austrian media, in turn, reported that the arrest of the suspect had taken place on March 24.

According to the media, the suspect had no official employment and received social benefits in Austria. At the same time, he was very active: since 2018, he has traveled 65 times across Europe, besides going to Russia, Belarus, Turkey and Georgia. In addition, he allegedly owns several properties in Vienna, Russia and Greece. During a search of his apartment, the police found a signal detector capable of detecting wiretapping and hidden cameras, as well as an anti-fragmentation suit. Moreover, several mobile phones, laptops and tablets with over ten million files were confiscated.