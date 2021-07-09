(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A local resident in the Russian city of Ufa, detained for plotting a terrorist attack, has said that he planned to detonate a bomb in the Interior Ministry's hospital, according to a video shared by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Friday.

The detainee said that he was preparing an improvised explosive device "In order to detonate the bomb in the hospital of the Interior Ministry."