Detained Kabul University Professor Released on Bail by Taliban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Prominent Kabul University professor and outspoken critic of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Faizullah Jalal has been released on bail, Afghan broadcaster TOLO news reported on Tuesday, citing a security source.

Last week, the professor's family told Sputnik that Jalal had been taken to an unknown location by the Taliban.

This prompted some Afghans to take to the streets of Kabul to protest the detention, chanting slogans in defense of freedom of speech.

According to the broadcaster, Jalal's relatives confirmed his release as well.

Jalal accused the Taliban of monopolizing power and suppressing freedom of speech in a November 2020 appearance on TOLO News.

In the middle of 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.