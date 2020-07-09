Detained Khabarovsk Territory Governor Furgal May Be Transported to Moscow - Source

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Law enforcement officers may transport detained Russian Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal to Moscow, a source close to investigators told Sputnik.

According to Russia's Investigative Committee, Furgal was detained during investigation of a multi-episode case against an organized crime group involved in a number of particularly serious crimes against businessmen in 2004-2005 in the Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Region.

According to investigators, a case has been opened against Furgal, who investigators say organized an attempted murder and murders of a number of entrepreneurs.

"The issue of the governor's transportation to Moscow is being decided. He was detained at his workplace," the source said.