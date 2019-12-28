UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detained Montenegrin Opposition Lawmakers Declare Hunger Strike - Democratic Front

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:30 AM

Detained Montenegrin Opposition Lawmakers Declare Hunger Strike - Democratic Front

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Detained lawmakers from Montenegro's opposition Democratic Front declared a hunger strike, the movement said.

On Friday, the Montenegrin parliament adopted a controversial religious bill proposed by the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro. During the parliamentary discussions, clashed erupted between members of the Democratic Front and representatives of the ruling party, after which all 18 opposition lawmakers were detained. Lawmakers Andrija Mandic and Milun Zogovic have been jailed for 72 hours.

"Mandic and Zogovic declared a hunger strike until the end of abuses staged by the members of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists and the prosecutor's office," a senior member of the Democratic Front, Slaven Radulovic, said on late Friday.

The controversial bill proposes turning all religious buildings owned by the Kingdom of Montenegro - before it was incorporated into the Kingdom of Yugoslavia in 1918 - public property.

The Serbian Orthodox Church said it fears its assets in Montenegro can be seized and given to the Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which is unrecognized by other Orthodox institutions.

Related Topics

Parliament Church All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s statem ..

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

7 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

7 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

7 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

7 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.