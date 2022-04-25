UrduPoint.com

Detained 'Neo-Nazis' Had Plans To Kill Not Only Solovyov, But Also Kiselev, Simonyan - FSB

Detained 'Neo-Nazis' Had Plans to Kill Not Only Solovyov, But Also Kiselev, Simonyan - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) "Neo-Nazis" from "National Socialism/White Power" (banned in Russia), who were detained in Moscow, in addition to journalist Vladimir Solovyov, discussed the possibility of killing Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, and Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and RT, according to testimony footage released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

"The murders of people who carried propaganda were discussed, that is, Solovyov, Kiselev, Skabeeva, Popov, Keosayan, Simonyan," one of the detainees said.

The detainees confirmed to the FSB that they had received tasks to commit crimes from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

During the searches, an improvised explosive device, eight "Molotov coctails," six PM pistols, a sawn-off hunting rifle, an RGD-5 grenade, more than a thousand rounds of various caliber, drugs, fake Ukrainian passports with photographs of members of the group, as well as nationalist literature were seized from them.

Dmitry Kiselev, commenting on Kiev's plans to kill Solovyov, said that lies are the only way media work in Ukraine, as the ruling regime has been fighting against freedom of speech. He also stressed that persecution and killings of journalists in Ukraine had become routine practice, condemned by neither the government nor society.

